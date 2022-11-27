Seeyond Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Seeyond raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group Price Performance

About CBRE Group

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.