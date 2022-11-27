Seeyond Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Profile

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

