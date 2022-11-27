Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 16,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Shares of GPC stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $186.11.
Genuine Parts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
