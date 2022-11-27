Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,513.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,470.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

