Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.71 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,749 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.