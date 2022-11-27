Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,981,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 238.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 241.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100,584 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 286.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.