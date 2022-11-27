The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

