Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 78,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

