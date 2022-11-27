Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $171.32.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

