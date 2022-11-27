Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 444,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 509,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 81,936 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $78.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

