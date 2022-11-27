Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

