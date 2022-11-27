United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,664 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after acquiring an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.