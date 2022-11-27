Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.32. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

