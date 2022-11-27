Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.