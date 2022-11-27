Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 357.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $307.08 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.30.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

