Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $239,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $826,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Shares of HII opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

