Seeyond Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Seeyond decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Company Profile

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

