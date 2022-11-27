Seeyond Sells 381 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

