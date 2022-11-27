Seeyond Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Seeyond raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of NVR by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 0.0 %

NVR stock opened at $4,498.76 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,193.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4,221.98.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

