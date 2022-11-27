Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $327.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

