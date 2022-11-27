Seeyond Has $1.57 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $95,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE AVB opened at $170.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

