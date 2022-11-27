Seeyond Sells 9,096 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $84.86 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

