Seeyond Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,015,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

