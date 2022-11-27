The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

