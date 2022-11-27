Seeyond Acquires 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

ITW opened at $228.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average is $200.03.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.