IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $411.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

