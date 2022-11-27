Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

