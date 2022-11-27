Seeyond Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $492,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 73.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 270.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 245.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of RHI opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

