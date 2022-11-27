Seeyond Purchases 10,592 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Seeyond grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 945,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.29 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

