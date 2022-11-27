Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.55 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

