Seeyond Buys 1,968 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Shares of TYL opened at $330.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.73. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $544.04.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

