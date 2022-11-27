ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RMD stock opened at $229.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

