Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 65,000 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of West Fraser Timber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 138.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 5.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

