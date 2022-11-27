Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of GE opened at $88.14 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

