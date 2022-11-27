Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMCA. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance
NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.
