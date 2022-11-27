Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.09 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

