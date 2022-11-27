Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 95,844 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

