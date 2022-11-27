200,000 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after buying an additional 431,695 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,089,000 after buying an additional 442,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after buying an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,430,000 after buying an additional 186,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.6 %

GFL stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.24.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

