VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1,616.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,234,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,766,000 after buying an additional 359,846 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 80,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.36 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

