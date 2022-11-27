Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 117,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

