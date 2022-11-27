Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $6.26 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $328.82 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $572.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

