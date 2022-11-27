Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Repligen by 640.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $119,053,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 23.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 562,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 82.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $300.23.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

