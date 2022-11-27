Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 62,156 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

SXT opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

