Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 525,000 FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.50% of FutureTech II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTII opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

