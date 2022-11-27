The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Timken by 52.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $75.07 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

