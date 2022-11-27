Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.78 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

