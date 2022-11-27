General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 126.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GM opened at $40.46 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.