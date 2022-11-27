Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 70,000 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.08 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $266.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

