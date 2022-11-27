Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.43 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.72 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

