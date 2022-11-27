Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 183,700 Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGAA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,818,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000.

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

